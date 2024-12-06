Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince News: Will play Friday vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Prince (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Prince was listed as questionable for Friday's game due to a non-COVID illness, but the veteran forward will be available to play. He has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, and over that span he has averaged 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 25.5 minutes per game.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now