Taurean Prince News: Will play Friday vs. Boston
Prince (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Prince was listed as questionable for Friday's game due to a non-COVID illness, but the veteran forward will be available to play. He has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, and over that span he has averaged 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 25.5 minutes per game.
