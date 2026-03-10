Taurean Prince News: Will play Tuesday
Head coach Doc Rivers said Prince (neck) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Prince underwent surgery Nov. 13 to address a herniated disc in his neck and hasn't played since Nov. 4. He's set to return Tuesday, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate on a strict minutes restriction following the extended absence. He'll likely compete with Kyle Kuzma and Gary Trent for playing time as he is eased back into action.
