Prince will start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Prince was a regular starter throughout the preseason, so this was expected but still noteworthy given Khris Middleton's (ankle) absence extending longer than anticipated. Across 49 starts for the Lakers last season, Prince averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.