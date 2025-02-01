Taylor Funk News: Drains six threes in G League

Funk registered 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes Friday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 105-98 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Funk finished Friday's game as the Go-Go's leading bench scorer and finished behind Jaylen Nowell and RJ Nembhard (21 each) in that category. Funk did all of his damage from beyond the arc, and over his last two games he's gone 10-for-13 from three-point range.