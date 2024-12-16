Taylor Funk News: Leads way for Capital City

Funk finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals over 33 minutes Sunday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 137-121 win over the Long Island Nets.

Funk was locked in from beyond the arc in the victory, leading the squad with five made treys. Sunday's production was an unexpected scoring outburst from the 27-year-old, who had been held to 20 points in his previous four appearances combined.