Taylor Funk News: Misses out on double-double
Funk recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Raptors 905.
While Funk was just two points away from recording a double-double Tuesday, he also registered seven turnovers. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.2 minutes across six appearances this season.
Taylor Funk
Free Agent
