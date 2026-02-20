Taylor Funk News: Plays 17 minutes against Austin

Funk (illness) recorded six points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes in Thursday's 116-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Funk made his comeback after recovering from an ailment that forced him to miss a couple of games. The forward came off the bench as he has over his last five contests, serving as a backup option behind Jahmyl Telfort. Funk is now averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game throughout the 2025-26 regular season.