Taylor Funk News: Pours in 24 points in G League

Funk supplied 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes Sunday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 121-104 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Funk led the Go-Go in scoring Sunday despite operating in a reserve role. He's scored at least 15 points and connected on at least three three-pointers in four of his last six G League outings. Funk is averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals over 25.5 minutes per game in the G League this season.