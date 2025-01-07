Taylor Funk News: Provides spark off bench

Funk recorded 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two assists, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 133-108 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Funk is averaging 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes across his 16 appearances this season. His efficient shooting from downtown Tuesday was a welcome sight, as Funk is converting just 29.9 percent of his 7.3 three-point attempts per contest this season.