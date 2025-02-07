Taylor Funk News: Struggles in return

Funk (illness) tallied 10 points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Funk returned to action Tuesday after missing Capital City's previous contest due to an illness. Despite failing to convert on any of his five three-point attempts, Funk joined Ruben Nembhard in recording double-double digit points off the bench.