Taylor Hendricks Injury: Dealing with thumb issue

Hendricks is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets due to right thumb soreness.

Hendricks may have picked up the injury during the Grizzlies' 123-120 loss to the Clippers on Saturday, when he finished with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and three three-pointers over 26 minutes. There are several Memphis players listed on the injury report, so Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Rayan Rupert and GG Jackson are all in line for more minutes in Monday's road tilt.