Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks Injury: Dealing with thumb issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 3:05pm

Hendricks is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets due to right thumb soreness.

Hendricks may have picked up the injury during the Grizzlies' 123-120 loss to the Clippers on Saturday, when he finished with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and three three-pointers over 26 minutes. There are several Memphis players listed on the injury report, so Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Rayan Rupert and GG Jackson are all in line for more minutes in Monday's road tilt.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
40 days ago