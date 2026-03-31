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Taylor Hendricks Injury: Doubtful versus Knicks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Hendricks (finger) is listed as doubtful ahead of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Hendricks started in Monday's 131-105 loss to Phoenix. However, he likely won't suit up for Wednesday's meeting with the visiting Knicks. With Ty Jerome (ankle) out, Cam Spencer, Javon Small and Walter Clayton could find themselves absorbing the bulk of the minutes in the backcourt.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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