Taylor Hendricks Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Hendricks is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland with an illness.
Hendricks was a late addition to the Grizzlies' injury report. With Santi Aldama (knee) out, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and GG Jackson would likely see heavy minutes in the frontcourt Thursday if Hendricks is unable to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 189 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets26 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 428 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2736 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More