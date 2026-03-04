Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:25pm

Hendricks is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland with an illness.

Hendricks was a late addition to the Grizzlies' injury report. With Santi Aldama (knee) out, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and GG Jackson would likely see heavy minutes in the frontcourt Thursday if Hendricks is unable to play.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
36 days ago