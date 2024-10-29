Taylor Hendricks Injury: Likely done for season

Hendricks is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy acknowledged after the game that Hendricks is without an official timeline for a return, but if further tests Tuesday confirm the original diagnosis or reveal additional damage, the second-year forward will be headed for season-ending surgery. Hendricks went down with the injuries with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter, when he fell to the floor on a non-contact play and was stretchered to the locker room. Kyle Filipkowski came off the bench to replace Hendricks, and the Jazz could turn to a committee of Filipowski, John Collins, Drew Eubanks (illness) and Brice Sensabaugh to replace Hendricks' vacated minutes in the frontcourt. Hendricks had started in each of the Jazz's first three games and averaged 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.7 assists in 25.0 minutes while shooting 22.2 percent from the field.