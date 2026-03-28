Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks Injury: No-go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 4:22pm

Hendricks (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Hendricks will take a seat for Saturday's contest. His absence should mean more opportunities for Rayan Rupert and Tyler Burton, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper and GG Jackson handle the brunt of the minutes at the power forward and center positions.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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