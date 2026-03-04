Taylor Hendricks Injury: Out for Wednesday
Hendricks (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Hendricks is feeling under the weather and won't be able to give it a go Wednesday, so guys like Olivier-Maxence Prosper and GG Jackson should get all the run they can handle. For now, Hendricks should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
