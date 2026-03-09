Taylor Hendricks Injury: Ruled out Monday
Hendricks (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
As expected, Hendricks will miss the front end of this back-to-back set due to right thumb soreness. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday in Philadelphia. With the Grizzlies set to be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt, GG Jackson, Rayan Rupert and Olivier-Maxence Prosper should all see significant minutes.
