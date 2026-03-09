Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Hendricks (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

As expected, Hendricks will miss the front end of this back-to-back set due to right thumb soreness. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday in Philadelphia. With the Grizzlies set to be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt, GG Jackson, Rayan Rupert and Olivier-Maxence Prosper should all see significant minutes.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
