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Taylor Hendricks Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:37pm

Hendricks (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Hendricks will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a right thumb sprain. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Nuggets. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Toby Okani and Dariq Whitehead are candidates for increased playing time in Hendricks' stead.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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