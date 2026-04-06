Taylor Hendricks Injury: Ruled out Monday
Hendricks (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Hendricks will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a right thumb sprain. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Nuggets. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Toby Okani and Dariq Whitehead are candidates for increased playing time in Hendricks' stead.
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