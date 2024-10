Hendricks will undergo surgery to repair the fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle on his right leg, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Hendricks' surgery date will be determined within the next 24-48 hours, and this procedure will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The rookie started in all three games thus far and even led the team in steals per game (1.7), but he will spend the rest of the season in recovery.