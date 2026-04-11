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Taylor Hendricks Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hendricks (thumb) will not play Sunday against the Rockets.

The thumb injury will end Hendricks' season, as Sunday marks the final game of 2025-26 for the Grizzlies. The third-year forward was dealt to the Grizzlies from the Jazz mid-season. In his 26 appearances with Memphis, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.1 minutes.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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