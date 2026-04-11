Taylor Hendricks Injury: Won't play Sunday

Hendricks (thumb) will not play Sunday against the Rockets.

The thumb injury will end Hendricks' season, as Sunday marks the final game of 2025-26 for the Grizzlies. The third-year forward was dealt to the Grizzlies from the Jazz mid-season. In his 26 appearances with Memphis, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.1 minutes.