Taylor Hendricks Injury: Won't play Sunday
Hendricks (thumb) will not play Sunday against the Rockets.
The thumb injury will end Hendricks' season, as Sunday marks the final game of 2025-26 for the Grizzlies. The third-year forward was dealt to the Grizzlies from the Jazz mid-season. In his 26 appearances with Memphis, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.1 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 65 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3012 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2814 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More