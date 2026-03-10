Taylor Hendricks News: Absent from injury report
Hendricks (thumb) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Hendricks sat out Monday's loss to the Nets with a thumb injury, but he's good to go Tuesday. Over 12 appearances since joining Memphis, Hendricks has averaged 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.8 minutes per game.
