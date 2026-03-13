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Taylor Hendricks News: Double-doubles off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Hendricks notched 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Mavericks.

After minimal production as a starter in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Hendricks was replaced by GG Jackson in the first five Thursday, but the former was still able to be productive. Since the All-Star break, Hendricks has missed two contests, both parts of back-to-back sets, and averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in 24.9 minutes per game.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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