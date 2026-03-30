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Taylor Hendricks News: Drawing start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 5:42pm

Hendricks is starting Monday's game against the Suns.

Hendricks took a seat for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a thumb injury, but he's been cleared to return and will run with the first unit. He was ineffective as a scorer in his previous two starts, totaling seven points on 3-of-18 shooting from the field over that brief stretch.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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