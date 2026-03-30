Taylor Hendricks News: Drawing start Monday
Hendricks is starting Monday's game against the Suns.
Hendricks took a seat for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a thumb injury, but he's been cleared to return and will run with the first unit. He was ineffective as a scorer in his previous two starts, totaling seven points on 3-of-18 shooting from the field over that brief stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 282 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 273 days ago
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 223 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 255 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 237 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More