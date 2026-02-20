Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Entering starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hendricks is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Jazz on Friday.

Hendricks will make his seventh start of the season Friday (and first as a member of the Grizzlies) against his old team, the Jazz. As a starter this season, Hendricks has averaged 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 19.9 minutes per game.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
41 days ago