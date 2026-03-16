Taylor Hendricks News: Exiting starting five Monday

Hendricks is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Hendricks has started two of the past three contests and logged 30 minutes in Friday's start, though he'll revert to a bench role Monday as the Grizzlies roll out a lineup of Walter Clayton, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Rayan Rupert and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Hendricks has come off the bench in 38 of his 48 appearances this season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.8 minutes per contest as a reserve.