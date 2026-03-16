Taylor Hendricks News: Exiting starting five Monday
Hendricks is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Hendricks has started two of the past three contests and logged 30 minutes in Friday's start, though he'll revert to a bench role Monday as the Grizzlies roll out a lineup of Walter Clayton, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Rayan Rupert and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Hendricks has come off the bench in 38 of his 48 appearances this season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.8 minutes per contest as a reserve.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 97 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2717 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 1821 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets38 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 440 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More