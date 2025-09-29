Hendricks' rehab went as planned, and he should be ready to rejoin Utah's rotation for his third season. Hendricks was limited to three appearances last year before suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle. In his 43 games as a pro, the 2023 No. 9 overall pick has averaged 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 21.7 minutes. Hendricks has shown off intriguing 3-and-D potential, but minutes won't be easy to come by in a frontcourt group that also includes Lauri Markkanen, Ace Bailey, Kyle Filipowski and Walker Kessler.