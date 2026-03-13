Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Logs 30 minutes in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Hendricks totaled seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to Detroit.

Hendricks moved into the starting lineup for the second time in the past three games, although he was unable to repeat his heroics from the night before. However, while his offensive production was lacking, he has now recorded 12 combined steals and blocks in his past four games. During that time, he has been a borderline top-50 player, averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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