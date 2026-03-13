Taylor Hendricks News: Logs 30 minutes in spot start
Hendricks totaled seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to Detroit.
Hendricks moved into the starting lineup for the second time in the past three games, although he was unable to repeat his heroics from the night before. However, while his offensive production was lacking, he has now recorded 12 combined steals and blocks in his past four games. During that time, he has been a borderline top-50 player, averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 94 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2714 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 1818 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 437 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More