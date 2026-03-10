Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Minimal impact in return

Published on March 10, 2026

Hendricks logged eight points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during the Grizzlies' 139-129 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Hendricks made his return Tuesday from a one-game absence due to a thumb injury, but he didn't move the needle much in the loss. It was his ninth start of the season (and first since Feb. 21), though whether he remains in the starting lineup over GG Jackson moving forward remains to be seen.

