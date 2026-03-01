Taylor Hendricks News: Nails season-high five triples
Hendricks amassed 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 win over the Pacers.
Hendricks found himself bouncing around between the G League and the NBA during his time with the Jazz, but he's carving out a steady role since landing with Memphis. Over his first 10 contests with the Grizzlies (two starts), the third-year forward has averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 272 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 186 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets23 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 425 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2733 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More