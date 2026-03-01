Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Nails season-high five triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Hendricks amassed 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 win over the Pacers.

Hendricks found himself bouncing around between the G League and the NBA during his time with the Jazz, but he's carving out a steady role since landing with Memphis. Over his first 10 contests with the Grizzlies (two starts), the third-year forward has averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
