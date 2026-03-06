Taylor Hendricks News: Not listed on injury report
Hendricks (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Clippers.
Hendricks sat out Wednesday's loss to the Trail Blazers due to an illness, but he'll be back in action Saturday, which will likely result in fewer minutes for GG Jackson. Hendricks has been inconsistent in Memphis, but he could be worth a dart throw in deep leagues if you need some points and rebounds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 277 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 1811 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets28 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 430 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2738 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More