Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hendricks (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Clippers.

Hendricks sat out Wednesday's loss to the Trail Blazers due to an illness, but he'll be back in action Saturday, which will likely result in fewer minutes for GG Jackson. Hendricks has been inconsistent in Memphis, but he could be worth a dart throw in deep leagues if you need some points and rebounds.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
38 days ago