Taylor Hendricks News: Not listed on injury report

Hendricks (thumb) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's meeting with the Suns.

Hendricks skipped Saturday's win over the Bulls, with that one being the second game in a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Monday evening. As a member of the Grizzlies, Hendricks has recorded averages of 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 triples, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.