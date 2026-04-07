Taylor Hendricks News: Not listed on injury report
Hendricks (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Hendricks sat out Monday's loss to the Cavaliers -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- due to a right thumb sprain. However, he's set to return to action Wednesday and should play a sizable role with Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) doubtful and GG Jackson (knee) out.
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