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Taylor Hendricks News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Hendricks (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Hendricks sat out Monday's loss to the Cavaliers -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- due to a right thumb sprain. However, he's set to return to action Wednesday and should play a sizable role with Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) doubtful and GG Jackson (knee) out.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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