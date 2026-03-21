Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Productive off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hendricks amassed 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 25 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to Charlotte.

Hendricks moved back to the bench with the return of GG Jackson (knee) to the first unit, but he still found a way to be productive on both ends of the court. Hendricks has scored in double digits in five of his last six games regardless of his role, so he's a player worth keeping close tabs on most formats. If available in your league, he could be a decent addition from the waiver wire.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
Author Image
Adam King
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago