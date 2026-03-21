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Taylor Hendricks News: Rejoins reserves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hendricks isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hendricks drew a start last time out for the shorthanded Grizzlies, but he'll move back to a reserve role with GG Jackson back in action. In his last six games, Hendricks is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks across 25.5 minutes.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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