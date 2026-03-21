Taylor Hendricks News: Rejoins reserves

Hendricks isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hendricks drew a start last time out for the shorthanded Grizzlies, but he'll move back to a reserve role with GG Jackson back in action. In his last six games, Hendricks is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks across 25.5 minutes.