Taylor Hendricks News: Retreating to bench
Hendricks isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings.
Hendricks will move to a bench role after starting the last two games for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is drawing the start at power forward in Hendricks' place.
