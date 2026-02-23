Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Retreating to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 6:15pm

Hendricks isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings.

Hendricks will move to a bench role after starting the last two games for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is drawing the start at power forward in Hendricks' place.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
44 days ago