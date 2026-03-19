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Taylor Hendricks News: Shines defensively in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Hendricks finished with 13 points (6-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and six steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Nuggets.

Hendricks might have ended with 13 points, but the fact that he needed 18 shots to achieve that mark means he was far from efficient on that end of the floor. The same can't be said about what he delivered defensively, as Hendricks' combined nine steals-plus-blocks were his best mark of the campaign by a wide margin. Plus, those figures were season-highs in each category. Hendricks is averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per game since the All-Star break, and those numbers are impressive considering he has started in just four of those 13 contests.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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