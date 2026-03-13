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Taylor Hendricks News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Hendricks will start Friday's game against the Pistons.

With GG Jackson (foot) sidelined, Hendricks will join the first unit. As a starter for the Grizzlies this season (three games), the 22-year-old forward has averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per tilt.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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