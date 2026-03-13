Taylor Hendricks News: Starting Friday
Hendricks will start Friday's game against the Pistons.
With GG Jackson (foot) sidelined, Hendricks will join the first unit. As a starter for the Grizzlies this season (three games), the 22-year-old forward has averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per tilt.
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