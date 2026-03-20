Taylor Hendricks News: Starting Friday
Hendricks will start Friday versus the Celtics.
GG Jackson (knee) and Taj Gibson (foot) are out, so Hendricks should see heavy minutes against the Celtics. Javon Small, Ty Jerome, Jaylen Wells and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will round out the first unit for Friday's game.
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