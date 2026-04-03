Taylor Hendricks News: Starting Friday
Hendricks will start Friday versus the Raptors.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper (back) is out, so Hendricks will get the start, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Javon Small, Cedric Coward, Rayan Rupert and GG Jackson. As a starter this season, Hendricks has averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
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