Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Hendricks will start Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Hendricks will return from a one-game absence due to thumb soreness and enter the starting lineup, pushing GG Jackson to the bench. Over two starts for Memphis, Hendricks has averaged 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes per tilt.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
