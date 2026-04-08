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Taylor Hendricks News: Starting vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hendricks will start Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

With Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) unavailable, Hendricks will join the first unit in his return from a one-game absence due to a right thumb sprain. Over 10 starts since the All-Star break, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24.7 minutes per tilt.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
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