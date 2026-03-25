Taylor Hendricks News: Starting Wednesday
Hendricks is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Hendricks has come off the bench in each of the Grizzlies' last two games, but he will start Wednesday alongside Javon Small, Cedric Coward, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Hendricks made his last start against the Celtics this past Friday, when he played 29 minutes and finished with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a 117-112 loss.
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