Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Strong performance off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 8:39pm

Hendricks logged 18 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during the Grizzlies' 123-120 loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Hendricks needed only eight shots to finish as the Grizzlies' second-leading scorer behind Ty Jerome (21 points) in Saturday's close loss. Hendricks also contributed on the other end of the floor with four combined steals-plus-blocks, and it was the first time this season that he finished with at least two blocks and two steals in the same game. Over his last six outings, Hendricks has averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over 25.1 minutes per game.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks
