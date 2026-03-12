Taylor Hendricks News: Won't start vs. Mavs
Hendricks isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Dallas.
Hendricks started Tuesday's game against Philly, but he'll revert to the bench Thursday with the Grizzlies choosing to see what GG Jackson can do in a starting role. Hendricks logged 26 minutes off the bench Saturday and should see plenty of playing time against Dallas given the fact that he's one of seven active Memphis players for Thursday's tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2713 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 1817 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets34 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 436 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More