Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks News: Won't start vs. Mavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 4:46pm

Hendricks isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Hendricks started Tuesday's game against Philly, but he'll revert to the bench Thursday with the Grizzlies choosing to see what GG Jackson can do in a starting role. Hendricks logged 26 minutes off the bench Saturday and should see plenty of playing time against Dallas given the fact that he's one of seven active Memphis players for Thursday's tilt.

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Hendricks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago