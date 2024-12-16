Fantasy Basketball
Taze Moore Injury: Doesn't play in G League win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Moore didn't play in Sunday's 103-98 G League win over the Stockton Kings due to a left hip injury.

The severity of the two-way guard's injury is unknown, though his next chance to suit up for the parent club will come Thursday against the Nuggets. Through eight G League outings this season, Moore has averaged 15.8 points, 7.0 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks across 26.2 minutes per contest.

