Taze Moore News: Game-high 28 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Moore notched 28 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 122-107 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Moore scored a game-high 20 points but couldn't lead Rip City to victory. The second-year guard made only four NBA appearances last season and will likely spend most of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League.

