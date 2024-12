Moore (hip) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Moore is good to go if need be, though the two-way guard hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 25. Over two appearances for the Trail Blazers, the 26-year-old has averaged 3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.5 assists across 10.0 minutes per contest.