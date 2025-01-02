Taze Moore News: Posts double-double

Moore finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 win over San Diego.

Moore was one of the most efficient players for the Remix in the Tip-Off Tournament and averaged 14.8 points per game in nine contests. He kept that going at the start of the regular season. though his numbers were a bit overshadowed by Bryce McGowens' 48-point performance. Moore should be a reliable two-way presence for the Rermix.