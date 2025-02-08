Teafale Lenard Injury: Inactive Friday

Lenard suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss Friday's 123-93 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Lenard is sidelined after being active as a second-unit player across 11 G League contests in 2025. The 22-year-old, who was averaging 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in the regular season, is now questionable as he continues to work on his recovery. Meanwhile, Phillip Wheeler should face little opposition for the starting spot.